Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Is ENGAGED!

Congratulations are in order!

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, is engaged to actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The 22-year-old revealed the happy news on Instagram on Monday, with a post from an apparent romantic getaway with her new fiancé. In the short clip, she holds the hand with the engagement ring in front of her face before floating across the pool while listening to Drake.

Her beau reposted it to his own IG story, and commented:

“Forever and always “

It’s unclear how long the two had been dating before Louis popped the question; he first shared a photo of her on IG back in June, later referring to her as his “best friend” in July. At the time, Jordana Brewster (AKA Paul’s onscreen love from Fast & Furious) sent her love to the young couple by commenting several heart emojis.

No (public) word yet from the Fast family regarding the engagement. But we have no doubt her godfather Vin Diesel will be there for her amid the wedding prep, as he told Extra while promotingF9 that he feels “very protective” of her. Meadow later attended the premiere of the latest entry of the series, writing on IG that she was “blessed” to have the Fast family by her side.

And now there’ll be a new addition to the family in the form of her fiancé! Wishing the happy couple all the best.

[Image via Louis Thornton-Allan/Meadow Walker/Instagram]