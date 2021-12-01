Vin Diesel Pays Tribute To Paul Walker, Reveals His Daughter Was Meadow Walker’s Maid Of Honor

Vin Diesel always puts family first.

The Fast & Furious star has paid tribute to his “brother” Paul Walker many times throughout the years, and the eight year anniversary of his death is no exception. But this year, the occasion comes shortly after the actor had walked Paul’s own daughter Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

In an Instagram post, the 54-year-old reflected on his friend and their family’s deep bond. He wrote:

“So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.”

The post continued:

“It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

The photo he spoke of showed Meadow next to his own daughter, 13-year-old Hania Riley Sinclair.

Aww. So special.

The action star concluded:

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

The post was met with an outpouring of love from Fast family members Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, as well as Paul’s actual brother Cody Walker. Meadow herself commented:

“Love love love you. And my sister and family “

What an emotional anniversary. It’s so incredible that Paul’s movie family has taken care of Meadow all these years. Glad they have each other to share these memories!

