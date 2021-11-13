Meadow Walker Reveals She Had A Tumor Removed Two Years Ago

Meadow Walker spoke out about her secret health battle.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker revealed on Instagram that she had a tumor removed two years ago. Alongside a picture of herself wearing a blue medical hair cover and fiducials markers, which are used for an MRI to make a 3D scan of the brain, on her forehead, she wrote:

“2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful.”

Related: The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals Brain Tumor Thought To Be Terminal Is Now ‘Under Control’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

While Meadow did not provide any more details about her health situation, she did receive a ton of support from her friends and followers in the comments section, including her godfather Vin Diesel, who responded with prayer hand emojis. After seeing all of the positive messages, the model later expressed on IG Stories:

“Sending my unconditional love 2 everyone in the world.”

Meadow’s post comes just weeks after she and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a private beach side ceremony, with her dad’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin walking her down the aisle. She confirmed her relationship status on the ‘gram back in October, writing alongside a black-and-white video of her nuptials:

“We’re married.”

So glad that Meadow is doing okay now!

[Image via Meadow Walker/Instagram]