Peta Murgatroyd Shares Video Capturing First Round Of IVF Days After Revealing Devastating Miscarriages

Peta Murgatroyd has begun her IVF treatment and she’s bringing her fans along for the ride.

The Dancing With The Stars alum revealed earlier this week that she has suffered three miscarriages in the last two years, leaving her and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, feeling “helpless” as they try to welcome a second child. They currently share a 5-year-old son, Shai. Now, with the help of a team of specialists, they have begun in vitro fertilization!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday with a candid new video, Peta explained that she was going to be taking her very first shots as part of her new treatment plan and she wanted her viewers to experience the journey with her to help break down the stigmas that surround pregnancy.

Appearing in a gray sweatsuit, she shared:

“So, this is it, I’m in my bathroom the first night that I’m gonna be doing my IVF treatment. I’m excited. I have two injections to do. I’m gonna kept it real with you guys.”

She wasn’t feeling too nervous about the needles since she is “very used” to injections after getting peptide treatments over the years. That’s good because the needles were way bigger than she predicted!! Eeek! She exclaimed at the sight of the first pricker:

“Well, the needle is definitely longer and thicker.”

Thankfully, she felt “fine” after the first shot was done. The second involved a bit more work as she had to mix and assemble it herself. While preparing for the next shot, she revealed one of the side effects of the medicine she could expect to experience soon, noting:

“I was also told that I will put on a little weight with this. What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? You want a baby, then, it’s what I’m doing. Actually, luckily, my husband likes a little extra, like, cushion for the pushin’ you know what I’m saying, so it’s fine.”

LOLz!

That’s a great attitude to have!

After completing the second shot, she immediately had a huge smile on her face. Explaining how happy and hopeful she is for the future of her family, the 35-year-old mused:

“It’s done! Guys, I know there’s no promises, I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I think this is the most excited I’ve been in a very long time. I just pray that these medications don’t make me crazy.”

Hah! Fingers crossed! In the caption of her video, she thanked her followers for the outpouring of love she received after opening up about her pregnancy losses, saying:

“First night of IVF treatment Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible. Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ”

So important! And she’s well on her way to doing that! Check out her first IVF video (below)!

Here’s to hoping for the best! Send Peta and Maksim all the positive vibes you’ve got in the comments (below)!

