Pete Davidson Crashes AGAIN Following Reckless Driving Charge!

Pete Davidson crashed his car — again!

On Saturday night, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star hosted an after party following his comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles — but it definitely didn’t end with a laugh.

According to Page Six, the 29-year-old made his way out of the venue at around 10:00 p.m. when he apparently scraped the passenger side of his black SUV. A source told the outlet they didn’t realize it was Pete behind the wheel until he stepped out in a post-accident panic to assess the situation.

In photos obtained by the outlet, you can see him sporting a green hoodie while holding what appears to be a cigarette in his hand while he and his four passengers made their way out of the parking area. See (below):

Pete Davidson crashes his SUV while leaving his stand-up comedy show after reckless driving charge https://t.co/rCinM1yfbt pic.twitter.com/V46ai0dOD8 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 1, 2023

As Perezcious readers know, the King of Staten Island star crashed into a Beverly Hills-area residential home back in March, landing him one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and 50 hours of community service.

