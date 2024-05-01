Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn A 'Bitch' In New Video After Losing Legal Battle With Dad!

Britney Spears is back to hating on her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears!

On Tuesday, just days after losing her conservatorship battle against her dad Jamie Spears, the pop star seemingly took some of her frustration out on a different family member with whom she has a longstanding beef, and it was harsh AF!!

Taking to her Instagram Stories in several since-deleted videos, the mother of two was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car with three others as they were headed to go horseback riding on some kind of vineyard. As Brit was taking in her surroundings, she wondered if her friends (including an apparent British assistant) had ever gone camping.

After saying she’d never braved the elements herself, the pop star (using an accent like her assistant) threw major shade at her sister! Confirming she watched the Zoey 101 alum compete on the reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Britney brutally DRAGGED the actress, saying:

“My sister did on a TV show, and they bathed her in the jungle. Little s**t! She said, ‘bathe me ’cause I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids. Oh, cater to me!’ Little bitch!”

Damn!!!

We thought they’d finally made steps toward reconciliation — or at least a bit more peace — but guess not! Clearly, there’s still a ton of bad blood between them!

And this wasn’t even the only concerning thing in the videos! When speculating about how she and her friends would handle being in the jungle, the Circus vocalist joked that her assistant would spend most of the time trying to convince her not to pee in the bushes to avoid getting a “vagina rash.” She also feared all hell would break loose when they ran out of wine. And, she teased that they’d likely end up calling her manager Cade Hudson for some pricey backup, joking:

“We want a helicopter right now. Get us out of here and land us in Cuba. Britney wants her favorite pilot that she has a crush on.”

Jeez. That’s why she’s supposedly going broke! Her first instinct is to jet off to a luxurious vacation rather than tough it out in the woods. And see some hunky pilot, apparently! LOLz!

It’s certainly inneresting to see Britney continue on like normal right now despite so many sources coming out of the woodwork to share fears for her mental health and financial stability! Is she putting on an act? Or just oblivious to all the controversy? Ch-ch-check out the shady videos to decide for yourself (below)!

[IG stories complete]

Britney Spears with her assistants and friends drags her sister Jamie Lynn. pic.twitter.com/HgIYkmumvM — Britney Planet Italia (@BritneyPlanet) May 1, 2024

Reactions?? Do you think Britney and JLS will ever make up? Sound OFF (below)!

