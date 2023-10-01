Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Getting ‘Flirty’ -- In The Richest Way Possible!

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are flirting in the richest way possible!

On Saturday night, the mega celebs made appearances at the Reform Alliance Charity auction in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and they sure made their respective presences known — by flirtatiously driving up the price on a high-end painting!

Sources told TMZ that when an exclusive George Condo piece was showcased at the auction, Kim started off the bids with a cool $500k. However, the NFL star quickly placed his own higher offer, launching an all-out bidding war between the two. The source dished that during their back and forth, the two were giddily laughing and shooting looks at one another, calling it all “super fun and flirty.”

They don’t speak broke! LOLz!! We wonder how all the other guests felt!

Related: Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Go Instagram Official!

Eventually, the bids reached a whopping $2 million before the event hosts shut it down, promising both interested parties their own George Condo original — but the catch is they BOTH had to fork out the $2 mil they promised! You can see some of George’s work (below):

We’re sure they’re both still sitting pretty… and now with some beautiful art! They may not have worked out romantically, but there definitely seems to be some sort of spark there… We just wonder how Irina Shayk feels!

The event was chaired by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin “to raise funds to transform probation and parole laws.” Ch-ch-check out some pics from the event (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]