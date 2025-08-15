Pete Davidson Explains Why He Was 'Annoying' To SNL Co-Stars!

Pete Davidson may be one of the most beloved comedians from Saturday Night Live these days — but it wasn’t always like that!

While chatting in a very honest interview on The Breakfast Club radio show on Wednesday, The King of Staten Island himself opened up about his early years on SNL. Discussing his start on the show in 2014, he said:

“You got to remember, everyone there did Second City, improv, worked so hard. I’m not saying I didn’t work hard, but I was only doing comedy for three, four years.”

It wasn’t a matter of his co-stars being “outrightly mean” to him, though.

In fact, none of his former castmates have ever said he wasn’t deserving of his spot in the show. It was more of an issue of Pete feeling like he was just a “kid from Staten Island that’s just talking s**t” while all the other cast members were “10, 15 years older than me and working so hard”:

“They weren’t mean or anything. It’s just hard to, you know, relate. I would be like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna smoke some weed?’ They’re like, ‘We’re having our first child’ and um, ‘I’m getting married next week’ and all this stuff. And I was like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to play video games?'”

Aw! He went on to explain:

“I think when I first got there, [the cast was] like, ‘This kid’s just loud. This is, like, a loud kid wearing his whole life on his sleeve.'”

The comedian also said cast members of SNL didn’t get paid “great” until they’d been on the show for five or six years, and they weren’t “allowed to do stuff outside the show that was a payday”:

“It was like the Yankees — no beards. You gotta dress up to go to the afterparty and all this s**t.”

This became another reason Pete thinks he was a bit much for some of the talent, especially because he was so young and didn’t take things as seriously:

“So, I think I did rub people the wrong way, and I think it was just annoying for the cast.”

Hey, at least he can be honest about it! Despite all this, though, the “show as a whole” loved the attention he garnered. He really brought on an SNL revival, the actor noted:

“People are talking about SNL. Not that they weren’t before, but … I brought a lot of pop culture into the show. I made it, sort of like a tabloid-y, like trendy thing unintentionally.”

The 31-year-old added that this was “embarrassing” for his career — especially as things like his BDE took over headlines! He pointed out:

“No one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f**k stick.’ And that hurt so much.”

You can watch the full interview (below):

Thoughts on Pete’s candid confessions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via SNL/NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]