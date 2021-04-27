Pete Davidson Is Making A 'Huge Effort' In New Relationship With Phoebe Dynevor!

No one can say Pete Davidson isn’t a romantic!

After all, in his own words, the Saturday Night Live star “loves love.” He’s been linked to a handful of big names (most notably Ariana Grande), but he had put a pause on dating for a while before meeting Phoebe Dynevor. Now, he’s reportedly totally smitten and going the extra mile to show the actress just how serious he is about their relationship.

A source told E! News that the comedian is “very into Phoebe” and has been flying across the pond to see her “any chance he gets.” Pete isn’t bothered by all the international travel required for this relationship, though. The insider shared:

“He doesn’t mind, because he’s very excited about spending time with her. She’s getting to know him and loving this attention.”

The source added that the new couple has kept their British hangouts “low-key,” which is a funny way to describe flying to visit someone multiple times during a global pandemic, but hey, to each their own. The insider didn’t downplay how dedicated the 27-year-old is to making it work, however. They said:

“He’s making a huge effort to go back and forth. When they aren’t together, they are on the phone and can’t get enough. She think he’s funny and very charming. She’s enjoying herself.”

The Bridgerton star was finally photographed with her new man earlier this week in the UK, but he’s expected to return to the US in early May for the next (controversial) SNL episode. Luckily, the pair have a set of matching “PD” necklaces to remember each other by while they’re separated. A source told The Sun about the charms, which represent both of their initials, explaining:

“Pete is wearing it as a romantic gesture to Phoebe. He wanted to show just how much she means to him and just how serious he is about them.”

They added:

“She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not. Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the ‘PD.'”

Very cute!

The King of Staten Island entertainer is definitely living up to the title of “hopeless romantic,” and we’re loving it, TBH! Long distance is tough, but it seems like these two are willing to put in the effort for their blossoming romance. We’re wishing them the best of luck!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]