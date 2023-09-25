Pete Davidson Took New Girlfriend Madelyn Cline To Vegas -- Get All The Romantic Details!

Pete Davidson is not wasting any time with his new gal!

As has been his M.O. with new girlfriends, the SNL star is moving fast. We only just learned on Friday about his nascent relationship with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline after the two spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel in El Lay. We have no idea how long this has been going on, but we only learned late last month that Pete and Chase Sui Wonders were no longer an item, so this has all seemed pretty fast.

Well, now it’s come to Vegas. Don’t worry! We’re not talking about a quickie wedding or anything! It isn’t that kind of Sin City excursion! No, for Pete it was a business trip. The comic was booked for a gig at The Chelsea theater in The Cosmopolitan on Saturday night. And his new GF tagged along! An insider spilled to The Sun on Monday that “Madelyn went along to support Pete” — then they returned to Pete’s hotel, Resorts World Las Vegas. Before turning in, they were seen at the Allē Lounge on 66, where you can take in the entire view of the Vegas Strip. Très romantic, no?

A source told the outlet:

“They spent the majority of their time at Allē Lounge on 66 (inside Resorts World). Pete and Madelyn were chatting amongst themselves while the rest of their friends went off to gamble.”

As noted, the source explained they did have an entourage with them, but ultimately they “stayed alone together” in one suite, with their friends sleeping in another.

Even without that detail, this could not be mistaken for being just friends. The insider made it clear the comedian and the Glass Onion alum were really obviously in a relationship:

“They were not hiding their romance.”

The whole trip apparently took less than 24 hours. Pete did his job, his pals got to gamble, and he put all his chips on a new relationship! Seems like a winning overnighter to us!

Inneresting note? Pete apparently loves Resorts World, it seems to be his go-to whenever he’s in Las Vegas. He brought Chase here back in February when they were at the height of their romance, too. Hmm. We hope it wasn’t supposed to be special to them…

What do YOU think of Pete and Madelyn as a couple, Perezcious readers??

