Pete Davidson CHARGED After Crashing Car Into Beverly Hills House!

Pete Davidson is now going to have to face the consequences of his actions.

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, way back at the very beginning of March, the Saturday Night Live alum was driving a car through Beverly Hills late one night.

With girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders sitting alongside, Pete was allegedly driving his Mercedes recklessly, because something happened, and he lost control, and BOOM! The Meet Cute star crashed the car into a private house in an upscale neighborhood in the city. Oops!

For weeks after that, we were waiting for the other shoe to drop. Kim Kardashian‘s ex was actively being investigated by cops in Beverly Hills over the crash, and common knowledge held that he could likely be charged for his role in the one-car (and one-house) accident. And now, that assumption has come to fruition.

According to TMZ, on Friday morning, news broke that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did in fact charge Pete for his actions leading up to the crash. Per that outlet, the stand-up comedian was hit with one count of reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor. Along with filing the charge, prosecutors say what we pretty much already knew: Pete was allegedly driving very fast through a residential area and lost control before striking the house.

It’s still not exactly clear how the comic lost control of the car. But according to insiders who confirmed the charges with TMZ, his Mercedes “hopped the curb and took out a fire hydrant” before striking the house. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. And cops still don’t think alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident, per this new report.

But still, it was a major shock to the home’s owners (TMZ says their 16-year-old daughter was “a bit” traumatized), to the entire neighborhood, and without question to Pete and Chase themselves. Everybody walked away fine and all, but certainly a little rattled.

Interestingly, it sounds like the DA’s Office in Los Angeles is trying to use this crash — and many others — to make a point about the s**tty driving that is now constant around Tinseltown. In a statement to TMZ on Friday morning confirming the reckless driving charge, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said:

“Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

But, like, that’s not wrong. It’s been a s**t show around El Lay for a few years now, y’all…

As for the potential punishment here, the California Penal Code states that a reckless driving misdemeanor is punishable by as much as 90 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000.

We love Pete, of course, and we doubt he’s going to see jail time in this incident — especially since nobody was injured. But it’s a good reminder to all of us that actions have consequences!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

