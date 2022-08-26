How Pete Davidson Is ‘Trying to Make Himself Happy’ After Kim Kardashian Split!

Pete Davidson is putting himself first as he tries to get over this heartbreaking Kim Kardashian breakup!

After calling it quits earlier this month, the 28-year-old has been busying himself with work to forget about his love life — and it’s a good thing he’s got a lot on his plate these days! But even the most fun projects aren’t enough to make him totally forget about the split. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed:

“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy. He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL.”

Aw! “Trying to make himself happy”?! Sounds like he could be having a tough time of it…

The King of Staten Island star has been open about his struggles with mental health in the past — not to mention he’s currently in trauma therapy reportedly after Kanye West‘s online attacks — so we hope he’s got a good support system around him as he gets over this hump!

The only silver lining is probably the fact Kim and Pete “remain friends,” according to an insider who spoke to the outlet earlier this month. No animosity means things ended as amicably as possible, which is always nice to see! Pete was also in Australia filming his new movie, Wizards!, for most of the initial part of the breakup — not a bad place to heal a wounded heart! Addressing his focus on his career, a confidant told the outlet on Friday:

“He has a hugely ambitious streak. Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles. He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future.”

And whenever he’s ready to open up his heart again, the stand-up comedian will hardly have a tough time meeting someone new. He’s already been linked to high-profile ladies like Ariana Grande (whom he was briefly engaged to), Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor. Plenty of others would be dying to get their chance with the star, the insider noted of his appeal:

“Pete’s [a] charming guy with bags of confidence and humor, plus he’s also super intelligent and a great listener. It’s not all that surprising to the folks who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies.”

For now, he’s gearing up to start production on his new TV series, Bupkis, inspired by his real life. Who knows, maybe if the show’s successful, Kimmy Kakes will inspire some epic romance for his character?!

The Peacock series is said to “combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per the streamer. In May, it was announced The Sopranos star Edie Falco will play his momma, and now he has another HUGE star joining his cast! Oscar winner Joe Pesci just signed on to star in the series as his grandfather. Wow! That’s awesome!

Apparently, the SNL alum had to work his butt off to get the legendary actor to agree to the part — only his second TV role ever! An insider told E! News on Thursday Pete is “so excited” to have Joe join the cast, especially after putting in so much effort to convince him:

“Pete has been a lifelong fan of Joe Pesci’s and even traveled out to LA several times to meet him about the role.”

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star was seen out “to diner with Lorne Michaels [who is executive producing], Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci last week.” The schmoozing worked then! Seems like things couldn’t be going better in his career! Here’s to hoping things continue to improve… especially as Kim prepares to start moving on already!!

