Kim Kardashian Is ALREADY Down To Date Again After Pete Davidson Breakup??

Kim Kardashian is already ready to get back into the dating game!

The 41-year-old reality TV star may have just split up from boyfriend Pete Davidson a few weeks ago, but it turns out she’s prepared to play the field once again! But so soon??

Well, apparently so. But it sounds like she’s really refining what she wants in a man!! According to E! News, which published new dating details on Tuesday night, the Selfish author has been going around to close friends and family members “asking who she should date next.” We know Kim and big sis Kourtney Kardashian previously spent some time trying to set up little sis Khloé Kardashian back in March. Maybe the tables have turned on Kim, and it’s Kourt and Khloé’s turn to fix up their middle sis??

Oooh!!

A second source spoke to the outlet, too. In the understatement of the century, the second insider said Kim “has plenty of options” when it comes to love. Yeah, no s**t, Sherlock!!! They did add this interesting reveal, though:

“All of her friends are constantly trying to set her up.”

Fun! She’s got quite the friend group, so we can only imagine the suggestions she’s getting!

As far as the SKIMS mogul’s personal desires go, it sounds like she’s thinking about the future. For one, her notable age gap with Pete — the comedian is 13 years younger than her — appears to have factored into them being at different places in life. Thus, The Kardashians star is thinking about dating someone closer to her in both age and lifestyle.

The source explained:

“Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

Interesting…

Dating someone older might be wise for the mom at this stage of her life. She’s got the four little ones as her top priority, so that obviously affects any romantic intentions. Plus, after ex-husband Kanye West, and then Pete, seeing somebody out of the public eye might be a good idea?? Khloé went through a (brief?!) phase like that recently. Maybe it’ll stick with Kim. Or maybe not! Ha!

Regardless, it could happen soon! The confidant summed it up by explaining how much the SKKN By Kim whiz likes the pursuit of love:

“She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again.”

Get ready, y’all… Kim is (soon to be) on the prowl once again!! What do U think about these dating details, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]