Pete Davidson Won't Really Appear On The Kardashians Following Kim Split!

If you’re going to be tuning in next month to Hulu’s new season of The Kardashians for Pete Davidson, don’t hold your breath…

It’s being reported that Kim Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend actually won’t appear in season two of the show all that much, despite having his presence hyped up throughout the first season and in THAT teaser. Fans will remember how it dropped last month, giving insight into Pete himself, how he interacts around the famous fam, and his sexual energy with the SKIMS founder. Remember? The one where he’s talking to Khloé Kardashian before Kim nonchalantly asks him:

“Babe? Do you want to shower with me really quick?”

We know we were ready for a whole lot more of that, but a source told Page Six:

“He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete.”

We get that! It’s definitely overwhelming to have the cameras and attention on you ALL of the time, especially when you’re not at the level of fame as this business savvy family is. The source added the Saturday Night Live alum is a “very private person” while acknowledging Kim was actually “always super respectful of that.” It’s great to hear the beauty mogul wasn’t too pushy for him to be on the series — and it’s probably not all that new considering her ex-husband Kanye West wasn’t really around for Keeping Up with the Kardashians either, but would more just pop in here and there for cameos. The Kardashian confidant continued:

“He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world.”

Pete has always given more reclusive energy… He’s just in his own lane! But after all, it’s probably for the best anyways considering the two celebs officially decided to go their separate ways earlier in August, as we previously reported (and we know that it would likely be hard for Kim to revisit a past relationship on a weekly, televised basis).

At the time, an insider noted “busy schedules and long distance” being the primary reasons for their split, but with this new info regarding him not being “built” for Kim’s reality world, we can’t help but think maybe all the extra spotlight was a bit too overwhelming for the stand-up comedian. Oh, and of course all the added Kanye drama! Oh, Yeezus…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

