Playboy Poltergeist! Bridget Marquardt Says Late Ex Hugh Hefner Visited Her In A Dream!

Bridget Marquart has had a few spooky experiences in her life — but the spookiest might have happened while she was asleep!

The host of the Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt podcast recalled the eerie unconscious experience while chatting with E! News, revealing that she reunited with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion in a dream right after the icon died in 2017.

The Girls Next Door alum explained:

“It only happened once and it was the craziest thing. I never remember [my dreams] and this particular dream was so real. I could feel, smell, like all the senses were in play…It just felt so, so, so real.”

Bridget went on to claim that, in the dream, she drove up to the mansion and was welcomed onto the property by security. But once inside the sprawling abode, she realized that it was uncharacteristically unoccupied — that is, until her famous ex came down the stairs to greet her.

She shared:

“I was standing there and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, ‘Oh my darling’ and he gave me a big hug. I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real.”

Fortunately, the encounter was anything but frightening. She explained:

“And he was so happy. I didn’t get to say goodbye to him. I didn’t like that. I tried to go up and say goodbye to him and I wasn’t able to. And I feel like it was just sort of our goodbye and it felt like, it really did feel like closure. It really did feel like I saw him.”

Wow!

To this day, Bridget insists the nocturnal reunion was more than just an ordinary dream. She mused:

“It was just almost like waking up from being transported. I was telling my fiancé [Nick Carpenter] that it was about Hef, but this was different than any other dream I’ve had. This was like real. I still feel like I was just there.”

A dream like that might spook the average person, but not the former Playboy model, who spends her time talking about death and the afterlife on her podcast — discussions that have helped her feel more comfortable with the unknown mysteries of what comes after life. She added:

“I just feel like listening to everybody’s stories and reading stuff like that and discussing things like that actually makes you feel more at ease about that kind of thing and people passing and yourself passing. I sort of know what’s going to happen. I mean, nobody knows till you know, but I feel like I have a good idea.”

We can only hope the afterlife is one big party at the Playboy mansion!

What do U think of this spooky story, Perezcious readers?

