Police Say Bodies Of 4 Women Found In Virginia Are Believed To Be Victims Of So-Called ‘Shopping Cart Killer’

Police think that an alleged serial killer – dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer” – might be responsible for the deaths of four women in Virginia.

According to People, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis revealed on Friday that suspect Anthony Robinson, who was charged with the murders of two women last month, is believed to be connected to the slayings of two others whose remains were found earlier this week in Alexandria. The 35-year-old allegedly first linked up with each of his victims on an online dating service. He then met them at nearby hotels, where he murdered them and used shopping carts to move their bodies to vacant lots. Davis said:

“We’re in the process of conducting, along with many other partners, a retrospective investigation to figure out where he’s been. And we’re going to work with our law enforcement partners, homicide detectives, missing person detectives, to see if we can identify any other victims and families and communities that he has brought harm to.”

Two missing women – Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon and Tonita Lorice “Nita” Smith – were found dead on November 23 near each other at a lot in the commercial district of Harrisonburg. As we mentioned, they both connected with him on a dating site before getting together with him at a hotel on separate occasions. After murdering them, he allegedly transported their bodies to the scene in a cart. When police found them, ABC News reports that the pair suffered blunt force trauma.

Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said video surveillance and cellphone records connected Robinson to the victims. He was soon charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting, or altering a dead body.

However, he could now face even more charges as police believe the man is also responsible for the death of a woman, who they believe to be Cheyenne Brown and another unidentified victim.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington reached out to the case’s detectives after his arrest and said that Robinson was the last person to contact Brown, who had been missing at the time. Initially, police struggled to find the 29-year-old in the area where she was last seen until a tip came in and pushed them in the right direction.

When investigators returned to the location, they noticed a shopping cart and a large plastic container in the distance, and inside were the two bodies. While Brown has not been fully identified, they are believed to be her remains based on a tattoo positively identified by her family:

“We have a tattoo that’s been positively identified by her family as Cheyenne’s tattoo, and the reason why we’re not waiting … until we get positive and 100 percent positive DNA or dental verification that it is Cheyenne, is because we believe that there may be other victims in the area and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. And we need to act now.”

A court hearing for the first two murders has been scheduled for December 27 at this time, Associated Press reported. No other charges have been issued for other deaths but are reportedly forthcoming.

Our hearts break for the families…

[Image via Harrisonburg Police Department]