Post Malone Praises Fiancée For Helping Him Through 'Rough Patch' With Alcohol

Post Malone isn’t letting his struggles bring him down!

The 26-year-old has been opening up about his struggles with alcohol while promoting his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Last month he debuted a song on SNL titled Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol. In the song he told the story of his complicated relationship with the substance — even an instance where it caused him to lose a few teeth! Ouch!

Posty didn’t stop there, though. On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, he further opened up about his struggles — which is what inspired his new album. Despite the serious nature of the topic, he reiterated:

“I never want to bring people down. I just want to express how I feel”

He went on to admit that he isn’t sober, but instead “more responsible”. The Sunflower singer told Stern in chilling detail how bad things really got when he was at his lowest:

“It was to a really rough point, and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks. It was screwdrivers, it was vodka and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t f**king there.”

Such a terrifying situation…

He also told Howard that despite the guidance he had from friends and loved ones, he had a “destructive” attitude and he felt “trapped” in a world of “I have to do what I want to do and that’s what I’m going to do”.

When asked if he ever got professional help for the alcohol struggles, the Beerbongs & Bentleys musician surprisingly said he didn’t! He said his girlfriend — who he casually revealed is now his fiancée in another interview with Stern — was the one to help him out of the slump:

“I never got help with it. I just have super beautiful people around me. I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being.”

Aw! How adorable! Post then went on to gush about how his unnamed fiancée handled the situation:

“An ultimatum is always heartbreaking. It’s always like ‘oh f**k, what do I do?’ It’s the guidance. It’s the guidance out of the dark and into the light…It’s ‘You are you, and I love you so much. And I see what you can be. And I know who you can be, and you’re not like this.’”

Does anyone else need tissues after that heartfelt confession? The I Fall Apart singer credits his success to the mother of his newborn baby girl, which he announced he was expecting last month:

“She saved my f**king life.”

So touching! We’re so happy that Post is doing better! It really seems as though he’s found true love!

Watch the clip (below):

