Post Malone Welcomes Baby Girl AND Announces He's Engaged!

Post Malone just subtly revealed the BEST news!

On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the rapper announced that he is officially the father of a baby girl! He dropped the life update when asked what time he woke up to go to the recording studio, saying that he “kissed” his “baby girl” on the way out. Aww!!

According to TMZ, the child was born last month in Los Angeles. Interestingly, the performer didn’t even announce the pregnancy until early May! Hear him discuss details about his daughter for the very first time (below):

He seems so happy!

The baby girl, whose name has not been revealed yet, is not the only new thing in Post’s life either! Not only has he become a dad, but he’s now a husband-to-be!! During the same radio show, he also informed Howard that his girlfriend is now his fiancée! OMG!

The 26-year-old has kept his partner’s identity secret throughout their relationship as she is not someone who has been in the spotlight before. Whoever she is, we bet she is thrilled to be entering this new chapter of her life with a baby girl and a ring on her finger! Many congrats to the happy couple!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]