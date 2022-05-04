Post Malone Is Going To Be A Dad!

Great news for Post Malone and his girlfriend!

The rapper is going to be a DAD!

The news broke on Tuesday afternoon, with the 26-year-old singer-songwriter-performer revealing to TMZ that he is officially expecting his first child in the coming months! It’s a momentous occasion — and Post was already having a good year, with his new album Twelve Carat Toothache set to drop next month. But this is even better!

The rapper released a statement to the media org about the pregnancy milestone, saying:

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Love it!

According to the news outlet, Post and his longtime girlfriend celebrated the baby-to-be by holding a private shower for their closest friends and family over the weekend.

The site demurred from reporting the girlfriend’s identity, instead noting that she prefers to keep things low key. But apparently she and Post have been working towards this for some time in their private lives together.

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

[Image via YouTube]