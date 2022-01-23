Bella Hadid Reveals She Quit Drinking After Experiencing ‘This Never-Ending Effect Of Pain And Stress” From Alcohol

Bella Hadid got candid about her difficult experiences with alcohol that pushed her to embrace sobriety.

In an interview with InStyle published on Friday, the 25-year-old model shared “mostly” quit drinking almost six months ago after realizing she would preemptively cancel plans where she knew she would have a harder time controlling herself. She said of her relationship with alcohol:

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

Related: Gigi & Bella Hadid Have ‘Grown Closer’ Following Zayn Malik Drama

One of the things that helped her stop drinking was getting a scan from her doctor that showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain, which made it “a lot harder to pick up the glass” afterwards. And it doesn’t seem like she misses booze at all! Ever since becoming sober, Hadid explained that she has not suffered from as many intrusive thoughts as before, sharing:

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

As you may know, she made headlines in 2014 for getting a DUI when she was just 17 years old. The fashionista received six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholic Anonymous meetings at the time, in addition to having her license suspended for a year. In the past, she has also been open about her mental health. Hadid shared a series of pictures of herself crying as she got real about struggling back in November, writing:

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides.”

The Victoria’s Secret star then added:

“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

We appreciate this refreshingly honest confession from Bella. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]