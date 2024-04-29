Meghan Markle Makes It Really Obvious She's Avoiding UK As Prince Harry Returns Home!

Meghan Markle has her own itinerary while husband Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom!

The Duke of Sussex is planning to head back to London in a little more than a week for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games — and he will be going solo! The event will take place on May 8 with a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where the Spare author is set to deliver a reading. And according to People on Monday, the Suits alum has NO plans to tag along! Shocker…

Here’s the inneresting thing, though! It’s pretty obvious Meg is just boycotting the England swing of the trip because RIGHT after this event, she will be joining Harry on his travels for Invictus Games Foundation-related gigs in Nigeria. People confirmed that the Archetypes host has accepted an invitation alongside her hubby to visit the African nation in May on behalf of the country’s Chief of Defense Staff, who is their highest-ranking military official. The couple is expected to meet with service members and participate in cultural activities during the Nigeria trip. Sounds fun!

As Perezcious readers might remember, the mother of two has been very active with the sports competition, including showing up to the games in Germany last year and heading to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations in February. And yet she’s not going to the milestone anniversary celebrations in London?! She must really want nothing to do with the UK! Oof!

Whether this decision was based on the fact Harry just lost his court battle for security back home or the ongoing royal rift (or both, TBH), it’s clear the Sussex family isn’t prioritizing visits to the Archewell co-founder’s home country right now! Too bad — this would’ve been a good time to fight for a royal reunion. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]