Prince Harry Claims Prince William Broke Their Promise To Never Pit Offices Against Each Other -- And THAT'S Why He Left Royal Family!

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Is Prince William to blame for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit from the royal family?! That’s what they seem to be suggesting now!

As we’ve been following, the second half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries premiered on the streamer on Thursday and with it has come lots of new scoop about the royal feud — including this latest insight into the brother’s ongoing (and never-ending…) fight!

In the tell-all, Harry argues his brother broke a promise they made to never pit their offices against each other, and it’s this broken promise that ultimately influenced him and Meghan to leave their roles as senior working royals. Wow!

In the fourth episode of the six-part series, the 38-year-old opened up about how the royal family works with the media to influence what stories make it into headlines. Discussing each family members team (AKA their office), he explained:

“There’s leaking, but there’s also planting, of sorts. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other.”

According to Princess Diana’s youngest son, there’s a “weird understanding, or acceptance, that happens” within the institution surrounding this leaking of stories, he added:

“You can always say, ‘I didn’t know about this,’ or, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. This would never happen. Are you suggesting that I condone this?’ It’s like, ‘No, but what I am asking is, ‘Have you done anything to stop it?’ And the answer is no.”

Growing up witnessing the drama with their father King Charles III, the brothers apparently made a pact never to treat each other in the same manner, Harry shared:

“William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office.”

In fact, the Archewell founder insisted he “would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading.” Prince William, on the other hand? Not so much. Harry continued:

“To see my brother’s office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking.”

Yeesh. What a bummer. The former military officer saw William’s camp’s attacks as a betrayal — and it proved to him the heir to the throne was taking sides, he noted:

“[There was] this wedge created between myself and my brother so he is now on the institution side. Part of that, I get. That is his inheritance. To some extent that is already engrained in him, that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”

Yeah, William benefits from sticking to the way things have always been since he’ll one day inherit the throne. He doesn’t want to do anything to risk the monarchy in the process, unlike Harry who was ready to break free from the lesser side of royal life.

This brings us to an explosive publication in January 2020 when a UK newspaper, The Times, ran a story claiming a rift between the brothers was caused by William’s “bullying.” At the time, a supposedly joint statement from the pair was released, declaring:

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Seemingly discussing this report in the fifth episode, the father of two argued he NEVER agreed (or even knew about) the so-called joint statement, revealing:

“A story came out saying that part of the reason why Meg and I were leaving was because William had bullied us out. And once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out, in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.”

He continued:

“We couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother. And yet, for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

This changed the way his wife Meghan Markle viewed the royal family and institution. While they had been fighting to seek changes amid an onslaught of media scrutiny, now they realized they were shouting into the void. The Suits alum expressed:

“Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, ‘It’s never gonna stop.’ Every rumor, every negative thing, every lie, everything that I knew wasn’t true and that the palace knew wasn’t true and internally they knew wasn’t true, that was just being allowed to fester.”

Because of this, Harry decided it was time to pull the plug, insisting:

“So there was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get out of here.’”

Wow. William played such a HUGE role in their departure! And yet he had the nerve to “scream” at Harry when he asked to step back from his royal duties to protect his family. SMH. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Can you believe this?? Sound OFF (below)!

