Meghan Markle Could Be Dropped By New Agents Because Of 'Royal Racists' Name Debacle?!

Meghan Markle could be facing serious repercussions for something she claims she didn’t even do!

According to DailyMail.com‘s sources on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex might lose her (recently obtained) Hollywood representation because of the accusations made in Omid Scobie‘s Endgame! What?!

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede was first to spill the tea, sharing:

“The book written by Omid Scobie is potentially a career incendiary device for Meghan. Just as Harry’s own goal of a book has proved for him, the new book by Scobie unfortunately has fuelled a fire which many had thought would die down.”

While the book was full of a ton of royal secrets, the biggest allegation was definitely the revelation Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles III in 2021 after her Oprah Winfrey interview — in which she revealed there were TWO royal racists! And in a so-called error, the Dutch version actually revealed those alleged identities as Princess Catherine and Charles himself! It seems Scobie must have included them in some early version of the book which was sent to translators.

Related: Prince Harry WAS Invited To Pal’s Wedding — But He Declined

Naturally, the family quickly pointed fingers at Meg for the leak, as she and Scobie are pals. But those close to her insisted neither she nor her team leaked anything to the journalist! In fact, they argued she NEVER even wanted the people identified publicly — like ever! Could these potential consequences be why??

Nick went on to explain why Meghan is already “guilty by association” and how this could impact her career, adding:

“The issue for a huge Hollywood agent is that they will find it hard to navigate the career of Meghan fearing that more will come out over time and that, with court cases looming from her sister and potentially her father, she has tarnished her reputation and could potentially damage the reputation of her agency.”

Oof!

So, if the 42-year-old is such a problematic client, why did anyone — let alone hot shot agents like Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller — team up with her in the first place? Nick explained:

“Meghan in the right hands is a superpower — the world’s most famous woman — and on paper she could make millions for herself and for whomever represents her. But she’s proving to be too hot to handle and, even though she hasn’t said anything about the book, she’s guilty by association and this is damaging for her and others as she plots her next career move.”

It’s not sounding great for her future! Adding on to this, PR guru Mark Borkowski told the outlet the Suits alum’s post-Spare relaunch “is clearly not going to plan.” Hah! That’s putting it lightly.

This comes after insiders told the Daily Mirror the folks at WME were “exasperated” by the “never-ending scandal” surrounding the Sussexes. Royal expert Angela Levin shared on GB News:

“They [WME] said they were ‘horrified,’ that can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan. It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well-known agency be clear about how they feel.”

Hmm. Would WME really drop Meghan already? They only signed her in April — well after Spare was released. They knew she was going to come with some controversy, so for her sake, we hope they’re willing to walk through the fire a bit!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ABC News/LBC/YouTube]