Prince Harry Launches Legal Action To Ensure Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet’s Safety When Visiting UK!

Prince Harry means business when it comes to protecting his family!

The Duke of Sussex threatened legal action following a Home Office decision to not allow him to pay for police protection – something he desperately wishes to have for Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet, and him whenever they’re visiting his home country in the UK. After the Mail on Sunday dropped the story, a legal representative for Prince Harry shared a message on Saturday, saying it was “necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight” regarding his request for a judicial review that was filed last year.

According to the statement, Harry wants to bring their son Archie and daughter Lilibet across the pond but feels “unable to return to his home” due to the increased threats and lack of protection to keep them safe:

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The parents have private security for their home in Montecito, California, where they currently live with their two children. And when Meghan and Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family in March 2020, the couple lost the taxpayer-funded police protection previously afforded to them in the UK. Because of that, the 37-year-old claimed that he had offered to cough up the bill for security instead of using taxpayer dollars when negotiating their exit in January 2020 but his request “was dismissed”:

“He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them. The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his country.”

As for what prompted the legal action, the statement alleged that during Harry’s visit to England in July 2021 for the unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana’s statue, his “security was compromised due to the absence of police protection” when leaving a charity event. According to The Guardian, his chair was chased down by paparazzi – which knowing how his mom died, we can imagine must have been incredibly triggering for Harry.

So what did the prince do? He attempted to negotiate to fund his family’s protection, but it was rejected again, leading the royal to file for a judicial review in September 2021 to “challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures.” The statement concludes:

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition – after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK –will resolve this situation.”

Security has long been an issue for Meghan and Harry, with the couple even detailing their concerns over it in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. And it certainly looks like this matter is far from over. You can take a look at the entire statement (below):

Full statement from Prince Harry’s legal spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/JU2hS7KKYH — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 15, 2022

[Image via MEGA/WENN]