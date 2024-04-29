Prince William & Princess Catherine Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Pic!

Prince William and Princess Catherine have been married for 13 years!

The couple celebrated their big wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a never-before-seen photo from the wedding, which was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington. They simply captioned the photo:

“13 years ago today!”

With everything going on with the couple lately, we’re kinda shocked that’s all they had to say!! This would’ve been the perfect opportunity to get a little sappy and prove rumors of marriage trouble wrong. Just saying!

In the black-and-white portrait, Kate Middleton stunned in her wedding dress while holding a bouquet of flowers. Behind her with his hands on her hips, the heir to the throne wore a black uniform of the Blues and Royals. This was actually an outfit change compared to the red tunic of the Irish Guards which he wore at the wedding ceremony (seen above). Look at the newly released pic (below)!

Gorg!

The photographer also shared the image on her IG feed, saying:

“Wishing the @princeandprincessofwales the very happiest wedding anniversary. Can’t believe it is 13 years ago almost to the hour, that I took this portrait. So excited and honored that they should wish to share it.”

BTW, considering all the controversy surrounding Kate these days, TONS of fans were nearly given “a heart attack” after seeing the B&W pic appear on their feed — ’cause they thought it was a death announcement. Yikes!!

Kate’s been battling cancer for several months this year — something she only came clean about when conspiracy theorists went wild with worry about her health and whereabouts following abdominal surgery in January. So, yeah, we get why some folks might’ve been startled by the new image at first! Thank goodness it was being used to mark a good thing!

Were you freaked out at first? Let us know (below)!

