Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want To 'Make Amends' With Prince William & Princess Catherine... By Moving Into Kensington Palace?!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to return to the UK!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly very eager to settle their differences with the royal family and get back in the good graces of Prince William and Princess Catherine, specifically, but they have a rather strange way of ending the feud!

Rather than waiting for the royal family to show any sign that they’re open to reconciliation, the couple intends to “make amends” by renting an apartment in Kensington Palace! Yes, really!

Related: Harry BLASTED For Doing ‘Zero’ Work At BetterUp Despite Seven-Figure Salary

An insider spilled the tea to OK! Magazine on Tuesday, revealing the Archewell founders are trying to make the move back to England, at least temporarily, in hopes of pleasing their relatives. The source dished:

“He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves.”

The thought process is that by returning to his home country, the Spare author will prove once and for all he’s committed to his family again and hopefully (finally) start fixing things with his brother, the insider continued:

“He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back. Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace.”

Sounds like he’s still very hesitant about what moving back might mean! Despite the Cali resident’s rumored intentions, Talk TV’s Royal Editor Sarah Hewson doesn’t think it’ll be enough to solve the brothers’ problems, she told Sky News Australia:

“I see no signs of that whatsoever. The damage, the wounds are so deep it’s gonna take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds.”

It’s also going to take way more than a move to reach true reconciliation! Interestingly, Sarah’s not even sure the potential apartment means Harry’s ready to move on either, noting:

“And, at this stage, I just don’t see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget.”

OK! also reported the couple’s friends don’t think the parents of two will call England their home again. So, who knows what they’re thinking!

As we all know, Harry and Meghan were evicted from their former UK residence Frogmore Cottage after the 38-year-old’s memoir was released in January. They officially moved out sometime around June. Ever since they stepped back from their roles as working royals, they have been vocal about the alleged mistreatment they faced from The Firm. Harry has also demanded an apology — one he is nowhere near getting if the latest reports about the couple not being invited to a family gathering are true. So why does he think a move across the country will magically fix things?

Related: Meghan Said To ‘Make The Decisions’ For Harry — But It ‘Works For Them’?

Well, the apartment hunting might have more to do with the fact the family no longer has a place to stay when visiting the country than wanting to make amends! Because they were evicted from their former home, they will now have to rely on friends or hotels when traveling. So, it makes sense why they want to find a place ASAP! Also, we bet it’s easier security-wise to reside in a royal residence! But does anyone want them there!? We’ll have to wait and see.

As you may know, the Prince of Wales and his family used to live in Kensington Palace, but last year they moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. So, they wouldn’t exactly be neighbors, but they’d be much closer than they currently are!

Interestingly, if this is something the Invictus Games founder is really ready to do, the Suits alum might go along with it. A source previously told People that she is going easier on the royal family these days, explaining:

“The situation with [Harry’s] father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

It also seems unlikely they’d move to London permanently since they are focusing on fixing their Hollywood careers and considering a move to Malibu, California. But we can 100% see them finding a place for quick visits. Time will tell if that place is Kensington! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]