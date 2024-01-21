Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sent Their ‘Best Wishes’ To Princess Catherine & King Charles Amid Health Issues!

Could the royal family be on the cusp of reconciliation??

It’s an unfortunate fact that nothing really brings family together quicker than hospital visits — and a fact that’s even true for the royals. As we’ve been following, Princess Catherine went in for a “successful” and “planned abdominal surgery” on Tuesday, and her father in law King Charles III is set to follow suit with a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate next week. It’s undoubtedly been a stressful and likely even scary time… So much so that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their support heard.

On Saturday, an insider told The Mirror that the married pair have reached out to their estranged family members amid their health battles. The source said:

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Flowers? Get well cards?? Who knows! But after everything that’s been going on between them, this is pretty huge!

Royal experts pointed out that this could have been the perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to really step up and make a mark had they never walked away from their royal roles — but it’s been made pretty clear that Harry ain’t allowed to stand in for his dad. But with Prince William and Princess Catherine temporarily stepping back from their duties amid her recovery, and King Charles III set to the same, it makes you wonder what could have been!

But hey, at least they sent their well wishes… They could have not said anything at all! According to sources via The Telegraph, Harry apparently found out about his dad’s medical condition through the media! Damn!

