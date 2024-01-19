Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Suffered ‘Severe’ Stroke Amid Lupus Battle:

Oh, no! Snoop Dogg‘s daughter Cori Broadus was hospitalized after suffering a stroke!

The 24-year-old shared the news with followers on Instagram on Thursday while posting several photos from a hospital room. The rapper’s daughter, whom he shares with wife Shante Broadus, has been facing a series of health issues after being diagnosed with lupus as a child. Now, it is clearly frustrating her, as she wrote:

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Heartbreaking!

In another post, she added:

“Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

So, so sad. See her posts (below):

If you don’t know, lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakes healthy tissues for foreign invaders and attacks them instead of bad bacteria or viruses. It can cause inflammation, affecting joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, the brain, heart, and lungs. There’s currently no cure. Because it affects so many organs, it can increase the risk of a stroke. Right now, it’s unclear what led to Cori’s condition or how she is doing now.

Back in September, the young entrepreneur enthusiastically opened up to People about how she had made some significant changes to her lifestyle in hopes of improving her health — this after a suicide attempt in 2021. She said she was “better than I’ve ever been,” explaining:

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago, I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, ‘OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.’”

Noting that the concoction of meds she was on made her “feel like I was going insane,” she added:

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself. I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

She was already starting to see some great improvements, too, including her not feeling “achy,” expressing:

“When you have lupus, that’s one of the number one things. You have achy joints, you have arthritis. And now I’m like, damn, I’m not complaining about my knees, my feet, my hands, my back.”

This holistic approach made her want to do even more, such as fixing her eating habits and getting “proper rest,” as she stressed that the whole thing is “a learning process.” So, we’re sure this stroke was a scary setback!

We are sending Cori lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery!!

