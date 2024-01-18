Prince William Is Right By Catherine's Side -- As She's 'Doing Well' After Abdominal Surgery!

Princess Catherine is “doing well” post-op — with the support of Prince William.

As the 42-year-old recovers from her “planned abdominal surgery,” the Prince of Wales is keeping her company. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old visited his wife at The London Clinic just one day after Kensington Palace announced “the surgery was successful.” It’s unclear what exactly the operation was for, but word is the issue was “non-cancerous.” As she recovers, the Princess of Wales is set to remain in the medical center for “ten to fourteen days” before returning home for another three months of recovery. She’s already cleared her schedule, but insiders told People on Thursday that she’s “doing well.”

That’s so great to hear!

According to photos obtained by The Telegraph, William left the hospital in his own car at around 12:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The outlet reported that he has adjusted his busy schedule to spend as much time as possible next to his bride’s side, as he also cares for their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, at their home in Windsor.

We’re just glad to hear Princess Catherine is OK! Between her and the King Charles III’s back-to-back surgeries, William must have been pretty worried all week!!

