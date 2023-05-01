Prince William & Princess Catherine Celebrate 12-Year Wedding Anniversary With Rare Personal Photo!

Prince William and Princess Catherine just rang in a big milestone!

On Saturday, the couple celebrated their 12th anniversary following their lavish 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey. To mark the occasion, the pair released a rare photo of themselves off-duty — not out in a Royal capacity.

In the pic, the couple are simply enjoying a bike ride together. It’s unclear when it was taken, but the pic was definitely snapped recently by royal photographer Matt Porteous. Sharing it on Instagram, they simply wrote:

“12 years “

This is a very important week for the family. Not only will they be honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Saturday’s coronation, but they will also be celebrating their daughter Princess Charlotte‘s 8th birthday on Tuesday. Not to mention nephew Prince Archie will be celebrating his 4th birthday on Saturday, as well. Fun!

Let's hope the good times aren't disrupted by Prince Harry's arrival in the UK. We know the brothers aren't on good terms!

