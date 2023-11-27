Prince William 'Ignored' Prince Harry’s Texts For HOURS Before Queen Elizabeth’s Death?!

Prince Harry was left in the dark during Queen Elizabeth II’s death?!

In the lead up to the release of Omid Scobie’s highly anticipated Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which hits shelves on Tuesday, we’ve been hearing a ton of hot goss about the royal rift… But this story is just so cold!

In an excerpt obtained by Page Six on Sunday, Scobie writes that in the late Queen Elizabeth’s final hours last September, Harry was kept out of the loop entirely. We’ve heard that before, and obviously we knew Harry didn’t make it to Balmoral to see his gran before she passed. But did this one detail feels particularly icy, so no wonder it’s getting more traction as the book’s release approaches. Did Prince William really keep him on read all that time??

According to the author, the Duke of Sussex texted his big brother just hours before their grandmother’s death, probing for any info and travel arrangements to go see her. But shockingly, “William ignored him,” according to an insider. Scobie writes:

“He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.”

Wow, that’s messed up… You’d think that family drama would be put aside given the circumstances!

The author further claimed that Harry was then forced to fork out a whopping $30,000 for a private jet to get him to his grandmother, while William was already on board a flight with Prince Edward. And by the time his private jet took off, news broke that Her Majesty had passed, which was news to Harry. A friend of the 39-year-old’s told Scobie:

“Harry was crushed. His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.”

How sad! We all know Prince Harry and Prince William weren’t on the best of terms, but DAMN, that just seems a little cruel…

If this is true, of course, it makes so much more sense why the brothers are going to have such a hard time reconciling. There are some things you just can’t take back — and those last hours with a dying loved one definitely qualify.

What are YOUR thoughts on this remarkable allegation, Perezcious readers? Will you be picking up Endgame when it drops on Tuesday? Let us know down in the comments.

