OMG! Princess Catherine Looks Just Like Prince Louis In Adorable Pic Of Herself As A Baby!

Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton and Prince Louis are twinning!

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood began their Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on bringing more public awareness about the importance of the first five years of a child’s life. And as part of that project, Princess Catherine took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare picture of herself as a baby with her father, Michael Middleton, – and trust us when we say it’s beyond adorable! The caption of the post read:

“‘Faces are a baby’s best toy.’ On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives. This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives. I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

Related: Princess Catherine Tries To Relate To Parents Struggling To Raise Kids Buts…

You can ch-ch-check out the sweet moment between Catherine and her dad, which was captured by her mother Carole Middleton (below):

So sweet!!!

While there were plenty of comments applauding Princess Catherine for the campaign, others could not help but bring up a different matter in the comments section. What is it, you might ask? Well, people kept pointing out the striking resemblance between the Princess of Wales and her 4-year-old son Prince Louis! See the reactions to her baby photo (below):

“Louis is your TWIN.” “I thought this is Louis.” “I see Louis!” “Louis or Catherine?! Mummy’s twin” “Looks more of baby Louis “ “That’s great, but I see Prince Louis looking a lot like you here “ “Awww this is such a very sweet picture. Louis looks so much like his mum.” “Is is just me or is there a very big resemblance between Cathrine and Louis?” “I can see so much of Prince George and Prince Louis as babies in their Mum” “Louis is the absolute double of you!…..marvellous picture……..” “George and Charlotte looks like Prince William and Louis is definitely Catherine twins “

OMG! We totally see it! But if you need some convincing of their likeness, well, here are some pictures of Prince Louis as a baby.

So similar! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via WENN]