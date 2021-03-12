Resurfaced Princess Diana Clip Draws STRIKING Comparisons To Meghan Markle Interview!

Prince Harry wasn’t wrong. It seems history was literally repeating itself.

Following the intense tell-all interview on Sunday when Harry and Meghan Markle finally spoke out about the struggles they faced as senior members of the Royal family, lots of comparisons have been made between Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and his wife. And a resurfaced clip of the famous interview between Diana and Martin Bashir has pin-pointed some shocking similarities between the “unsupported” women, showcasing the very real threat of Buckingham Palace on in-law’s mental health!

The 1995 clip highlights Diana discussing her views on “the establishment” and why she felt she was a “non-starter” in the eyes of the British family. When asked if she thought she’d ever be Queen, Diana chuckles sadly:

“No, I don’t. No.”

Pressed by the interviewer, the Princess adds:

“I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being Queen of this country. I don’t think many people would want me to be Queen. Actually, when I say many people, I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I am a non-starter.”

WOW! And she didn’t stop there. When prompted about why she felt that way, Harry and William’s mother continues:

“Because I do things differently, because I don’t go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that’s got me into trouble in my work, I understand that. But someone’s got to go out there and love people and show it.”

Prince Charles‘ wife, who was just 36 years old when she died, explains she doesn’t “have as many supporters in that environment,” making her feel like she had an unfair target on her back:

“They see me as a threat of some kind and I’m here to do good. I’m not a destructive person.”

Wow. See the key Panorama interview moment (below):

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay was one of the first to post a clip of Diana’s interview on Twitter in the aftermath of the explosive CBS special, noting that quote about the fear of strong women:

“It’s the strength that causes the confusion and fear.”

Ava wasn’t the only viewer to catch these striking similarities, either. Many fans posted opinions of their own while comparing the controversial sit-down to the vintage video (below).

“The parallels are astonishing. I have MAD respect for Harry for recognizing the same cycle was about to repeat itself if he didn’t get out. And for Megan for being unbelievably strong and true to herself in all that madness.” “I thought of this Diana interview the whole time Meghan was speaking, history was repeating itself.” “Unbelievable that some people still think Meghan may be lying after everything Diana went through. Literally history repeating itself.”

Even Grey’s Anatomy‘s Debbie Allen chimed in, saying:

“Diana spoke truth to power. We must always have that courage. Women can change this world and must. Thank you Ava “

They’re all right. This interview sounded incredibly familiar to the harrowing reflections of the axed royals. As the first person of color to join the Royal family, Meghan claimed she was similarly betrayed by the “establishment,” especially when Buckingham officials lied about protecting her from the press (which was unnecessarily cruel to the American actress). Meghan shared:

“It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Worse was the fact that Harry had allegedly been approached by family members over “concerns” about what skin color Archie would have prior to his birth. The couple remain adamant they will not name the voice behind this deeply racist statement as it would be “damaging” to their reputation — which just makes you assume it was someone worthwhile, right?? Not great coming from such notable public figures…

The Palace also apparently was not going to allow Harry’s firstborn to be considered a Prince and denied Archie security, which is traditionally given to all members of the Royal family. Not a good look when discussing the first biracial member of the iconic group!!

These last years of struggle even had a major impact on the Suits alum’s mental health, something John Oliver predicted way back in 2018. The philanthropist admitted in the vulnerable interview that she had become suicidal while living in Britain — once even refusing to be left along for fear of what she might do to herself. So, so heartbreaking. It was this very damaging dip in his wife’s emotional stability that influenced the Duke of Sussex to take the leap and move his family away from the toxic environment. Now residing in California and stripped of their royal ties, Harry admitted in the interview he felt “history repeating itself.”

Losing his mom in 1997 when he was just a tot, the soon-to-be father of two shared:

“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago. It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Sadly, this entire situation just proves what Diana stated in the now infamous interview:

“I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear. Why is she strong? Where is she getting it from? Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it? Why do the public still support her? When I say public, you go and do an engagement and there’s a great many people there.”

Strong woman should not be shunned by influential establishments just because they are rightfully paving the way for more inclusive, representative, and heartfelt acts of leadership!! What do U make of these comparisons, Perezcious readers??

