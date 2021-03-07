Former Aide Claims Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Family Rift Is Very Similar To Princess Diana’s

A former staff member has opened up about how the situation between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family feels like total déjà vu ahead of the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, the late princess’s private secretary and chief of staff Patrick Jephson explained how the current royal family rift is extremely similar to Princess Diana’s estrangement from the royal household after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

“Thirty years ago, we were in a comparable situation where rifts were opening up within the royal family, and it was starting to escalate. There were a lot of unhappy people involved then. I’m quite sure there are a lot of unhappy people involved now.”

Jephson continued:

“First and foremost, we should understand that this is a family rift. It has taken on a lot of the trapping of a big media PR story, but at the heart of this are real people really hurting, and I hope that somewhere in the midst of the current back and forth somebody is putting down the seeds for eventual reconciliation, which has to come.”

Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana's private secretary and chief of staff, tells Michael Smerconish it's important to remember the royals are also people — and that "there's a lot of blame all around" for the current rift. https://t.co/UM7IDDrLzv pic.twitter.com/yzFLHaVeGJ — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2021

Furthermore, the ex-aide went on to add another similarity between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s struggles and his late mother’s. The two decided to do high-profile, televised interviews to discuss their experiences as senior members, which Jephson pointed out have never gone too well.

“The precedence for royal interviews of this kind are not very encouraging. Both Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and more recently Prince Andrew, have tried to put their sides of the story on TV through these sorts of interviews, and in all cases, it has backfired.”

However, in terms of healing the family relationship, Jephson said the responsibility lies “with senior palace management.” He specifically noted that Harry’s father, Charles, should be the one to step in as the Duke of Cornwall has “examples from his own history of how these things can be made worse, and how they can be made better.”

Still, the former staffer hopes Meghan and Harry will have a happier conclusion at the end of the day.

“I hope that it will be intervention from all well-intentioned people to help Harry and Meghan settle in their new lives and help heal the wounds that arose through the way they departed.”

Before the couple’s highly-anticipated TV interview, The Times published a report that contained bullying accusations against the Suits alum from former aides. The complaint allegations reportedly happened while Meghan was a senior member of the royal family. She has since denied the allegations, but Buckingham Palace has planned to further look into the claims.

