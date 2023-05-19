Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' To Be Buried Next To 'Love Of My Life' Elvis DENIED!

Priscilla Presley may very well be “happy” with her settlement over Lisa Marie Presley‘s trust — but she definitely didn’t get everything she hoped for!

In the days since Elvis’ widow and their granddaughter Riley Keough came to an agreement over the late Lisa Marie’s multi-million dollar trust, details have been emerging about what exactly the 77-year-old walked away with… and let’s just say, don’t get your hopes up for a posthumous reunion between the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the mother of his only child.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Priscilla got millions in exchange for dropping her contest over who was in control of Lisa Marie’s trust, which included control over Graceland — the Hound Dog singer’s famous family home in Memphis, Tennessee — and stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises. Remember, it’s been an ongoing legal battle since the Storm & Grace singer passed away in January. Lisa Marie had removed her mother as a trustee in 2016, and replaced her with Riley and Benjamin Keough. After Benjamin sadly died by suicide in 2020, Riley became the sole trustee — but upon Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla said she was unaware of the shuffle, and claimed it should be considered an “invalid modification,” according to Los Angeles Superior Court filings.

However, as we’ve been reporting, the grandmother and granddaughter have since come to an agreement that everyone is “happy” with. However, there is one major ask that Priscilla got denied: a spot next to her late love at the Graceland Mansion.

As you may know, the Can’t Help Falling in Love singer is buried at his estate next to his father, Vernon Presley, mother, Gladys Presley, and grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley. His grandson, Benjamin, and now his daughter, Lisa Marie, have now been buried there as well. Priscilla has long wished to be buried next to Elvis.

Priscilla had told the outlet:

“Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

An insider told TMZ Thursday that The Naked Gun star’s request to be buried next to Elvis during settlement negotiations was a non-starter. See, in order for Priscilla’s eventual tomb to be accommodated, one of the existing ones would have to be relocated — something Riley wasn’t keen on.

Ultimately, Priscilla’s request was rejected. And she apparently accepted without much of a fuss. We guess she’ll just have to wipe her tears with the millions she’s getting instead?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was this unfair? Does Priscilla deserve a spot at Graceland? Let us know in the comments down below!

