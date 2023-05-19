Alex Rodriguez EXPOSED! Madison LeCroy Tells All On J.Lo Cheating Scandal -- Including His DM Pickup Strategy!

Madison LeCroy is telling all about what happened with Alex Rodriguez!

As you may know, long before there was the Scandoval, the biggest cheating scandal involving a reality star was when A-Rod was exposed for going after the Southern Charm star — while he was still engaged to Jennifer Lopez. The 47-year-old former baseball player made headlines two years ago when Madison’s co-star Craig Conover claimed she was having an affair with the former New York Yankee.

However, the 32-year-old hairdresser insisted they had “never been physical” with each other — and she only talked to the ex-shortstop on the phone. For his part, A-Rod denied ever having “met” Madison — but that didn’t stop his relationship with J.Lo from imploding once the news became viral. Despite staying together through the cheating scandal at first, the former couple eventually broke off their engagement.

But hey, it ended up working out for Jennifer! She ended up getting her fairytale ending when she rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who reached out with love letters! They ended up finally married, so all’s well that ends well! For J.Lo anyway…

While this scandal is in the past for Jennifer, it seems Madison is ready to finally share her side of what went down with A-Rod! She appeared on Craig and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s Pillows and Beer podcast on Thursday, recalling how she first received a message from Alex while filming her breakup scene with Austen. So awkward. She said:

“So what happened was we were sitting there, and I got this message. I was like ‘I’m being f**king catfished.’ Like there’s no way, the dude who’s dating J.Lo is not in my DM right now.”

However, she soon realized it was the Real McCoy once she noticed he had a “blue check” next to his name. (Remember when that meant *real*?)

So what was the first DM the athlete sent to this total stranger? The reality star claimed Alex asked her whether the gyms in her hometown were open during COVID — because she posted something from “a baseball park that was just redone” at the time. She wasn’t working out in the post — she was just hanging with her nephew at the park. So his question was just a tad random. OR was it? According to Madison, he told her he had “invested into that field.” In other words, he was big-timing her — subtly bragging about how rich and important he was.

But it got WAY past small talk. He messaged A LOT. Austen remembered how the MLB star would not stop FaceTiming Madison at one point:

“He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf**ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your f**king beck and call.’”

Agreeing with her ex, Madison added:

“I told him, I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me. I’m was like ‘Hey, I know you got a lot of friends out there.’ … I’m wifey material.”

Good for her!

According to Austen, the star then “backed off” and told her, “It’s not like that, ‘I’m not trying to like holler at you’ or whatever that he said.” She then called “his bluff” and asked him to hook her up with one of his friends instead — which he actually agreed to do!

However, A-Rod never followed through with the promise. The Bravolebrity went on to insist she never flew to Miami — despite Craig’s accusation during the Season 7 Southern Charm reunion:

“During that time, I was not flying to Miami. People still don’t believe me. I swear to God, I’ve never, ever seen that person.”

But apparently, it wasn’t for a lack of trying on A-Rod’s part! Austen alleged the businessman was constantly sending her “domestic flights from Delta.” Wow. It’s no wonder Jennifer ended her relationship with A-Rod! Even if he never successfully cheated, he clearly wasn’t shy about attempting to get with other women! Wonder what the 53-year-old singer thinks about these deets from Madison now…

