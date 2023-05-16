Peace At Last! Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Reach Compromise In Fight Over Lisa Marie's Estate!

After MONTHS of legal battles, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have finally come to an agreement!

The ongoing family feud between Elvis’ widow and his eldest granddaughter over Lisa Marie Presley‘s multi-million dollar estate, has finally concluded… and apparently both parties are even happy!

Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla’s attorney, shared with DailyMail.com Tuesday that she and Riley have “reached a settlement” in Los Angeles probate court. He shared:

“Priscilla is happy. The families are happy and unified and together and excited for the future.”

Wow!

“Unified” and “together” are definitely big keywords here! If you don’t remember, there was a point where Priscilla and Riley were apparently only communicating through their lawyers because tensions were so high!

So what was the settlement? According to TMZ‘s court sources, Riley paid off Priscilla with a lump sum from Lisa Marie’s estate. The amount was undisclosed, but insiders claim it’s in the millions. Plural. Wow! How did the Daisy Jones & the Six actress feel about the compromise? Her lawyer, Justin Gold, shared with DM on her behalf:

“She would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.”

This is truly great news! It’s always better when family can come together during times of tragedy — not be torn apart by it.

If you’ve been keeping up with all the drama, you’ll know that Lisa Marie removed Priscilla as a co-trustee on her trust in 2016, replacing the Naked Gun star with Riley and her late son Benjamin. But shortly after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla tried to get the legal move voided, leading to a contentious battle between the grandmother and granddaughter. An insider previously shared:

“Priscilla doesn’t want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn’t want Priscilla to butt in. It’s a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment.”

From there, more layers of their disagreements began to unfold, with reports that Riley was furious with her grandmother because she sided with Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood during their extremely combative 2016 divorce and custody battle over 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

However, reports began to surface last month that Priscilla and Riley were speaking again when the former’s son, Navarone Garibaldi, shared during an Instagram Live:

“They are fine. No feud. We did go to dinner, it went great, it’s all good.”

Shortly after, reports from a fan in attendance of An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley shared that the 77-year-old said “everything’s good” between her and her eldest granddaughter. Now it seems we finally know what that was about?

It’s so great that the two are finally happy again after such a tumultuous few months. It’s what Lisa Marie would have wanted!

