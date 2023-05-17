Priscilla Presley Denies Filing ‘Lawsuit’ Against ‘Beloved Granddaughter’ Riley Keough After Settling Lisa Marie Trust

Priscilla Presley is clearing the air.

Tuesday, it was announced that Elvis’ widow and their eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, had finally “reached a settlement” over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s multi-million dollar estate — and that everyone involved was “happy.” Priscilla’s attorney, Ronson Shamoun, shared on her behalf:

“Priscilla is happy. The families are happy and unified and together and excited for the future.”

Related: Riley Opens Up About First Mother’s Day Without Lisa Marie

Riley’s attorney, Justin Gold, also chimed in, to confirm that she, too, was satisfied with the agreement:

“She would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.”

Now, the matriarch herself is letting everybody exactly where she and the family — particularly Riley — stand, after months of reported feuds.

In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, Priscilla revealed:

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing. Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

This is definitely contradictory to what we’ve been hearing since Lisa Marie passed back in January… Remember, the late Storm & Grace artist removed her mother, Priscilla, as a cotrustee on her trust back in 2016, replacing her with Riley and her late son Benjamin, who sadly died by suicide in 2020. With that move, Graceland, Elvis’ famous home that he left to Lisa Marie when he died, would go to Riley and her two younger daughters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood…

EXCEPT, the report was that Priscilla was unhappy with that decision, and decided to try and get her late daughter’s legal move voided, which ultimately led to her and Riley’s rumored dispute. However, their relationship seemed to be on the mend when the Naked Gun star’s son, Navarone Garibaldi, shared during an Instagram Live last month:

“They are fine. No feud. We did go to dinner, it went great, it’s all good.”

Maybe it was because they were already nearing a settlement?

Related: Priscilla Says ‘Everything’s Good’ Between Her & Riley

Entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian also spoke with ET in their Wednesday report, adding:

“I would think that a settlement is the best outcome. And [that] this would be a relief for everyone to have this resolved, and to be able to move on, and to come to some sort of agreement that everyone is happy with.”

The exact terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and lawyers apparently plan to file to have them sealed, but TMZ did report Tuesday that Riley paid off Priscilla with an undisclosed lump sum, rumored to be in the millions. No wonder she’s referring to her as her “beloved granddaughter.”

We’re just happy that everyone can come back together and be a big happy family again.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Vogue & CBS/YouTube]