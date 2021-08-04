Presley Family Suffers Another Heartbreaking Loss As Priscilla Mourns Mother Anna Lillian Iversen

Priscilla Presley’s mother Anna Lillian Iversen has sadly passed away at 95 years old.

The ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley announced the tragic news on Instagram Monday by sharing a sweet photo of her mother (above) while expressing all that she meant to the family.

Opening up about the painful news, she wrote:

“I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. ”

On Tuesday, she also shared a bittersweet memory of her mother getting serenaded by pop trio II Volo to the ‘gram. A reminder that it’s always important to remember the good times shared with a loved one after they’re gone…

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane star’s granddaughter Riley Keough took to IG to pay tribute to her great-grandmother, as well. Sharing a throwback photo of Priscilla, Anna, and her great-grandfather, Paul Beaulieu, she reflected:

“We lost our beautiful Nana this morning.”

The 32-year-old Zola lead continued:

“She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana .”

So devastating, especially since this death comes just over a year since the Presley’s had to say a premature goodbye to another family member.

In July 2020, Priscilla’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide. The son of Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla’s daughter, was just 27. As can be imagined, the death rattled the brood. At the time, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad alum shared on Facebook:

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny [Keough], who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.”

Ben’s death has also left what must feel like an irreparable whole in his sister’s heart. Just last month, Riley marked her bother’s tragedy on social media by honoring him with a series of photos, as well as penning a heartfelt message to him in the caption, which read:

“Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day”

Speaking to the New York Times last month, she described herself as “debilitated” after learning her brother had died, musing:

“It’s very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it’s so outrageous. If I’m going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn’t.”

This kind of grief is truly unique, and we wish no one ever had to experience it. Sending lots of love to this family as they mourn Anna’s death and continue to grieve Benjamin. May they both rest in peace…

