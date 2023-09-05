Priyanka Chopra Swoons Over Nick Jonas Hours After Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors Surface!

Ain’t nothin’ wrong with this marriage!

While one of the JoBros might be headed for divorce, Priyanka Chopra is still swooning over her hubby Nick Jonas!

The actress took the chance to gush about the Jealous musician on Instagram — just hours after outlets confirmed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are splitting! Oof!

In the sweet snapshots posted on Sunday, the duo posed for the camera in the backseat of a car. She then uploaded a “dreamy” photo of the Sucker vocalist looking out the window of a plane with the sun shining on his face perfectly. Definitely worthy of a heart-eye emoji!!

Related: Priyanka & Nick Got Matching Tattoos — Connected To His Sweet Proposal!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Hawt!

We’re glad to see one of the brothers’ relationships is still going strong…

The DNCE frontman and Game of Thrones alum, on the other hand, have hit a rough patch after four years of marriage — and it’s not looking good! Per TMZ, they have been struggling with “serious problems” for the past six months, causing the Devotion alum to be the main one taking care of their two young daughters “pretty much all of the time,” even on tour!

Despite the rumors, Joe’s been spotted flaunting his wedding ring a ton in the face of the headlines. So… Is there hope? It’s hard to know what to think!

But if you need a break from the sad split news, just turn to Nick and Pri for some reassurance that love exists! LOLz!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below!)

[Image via Priyanka Chopra/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]