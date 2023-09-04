Joe Jonas Seen Wearing Wedding Ring At Texas Concert Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors!

So what is really going on between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

As we reported earlier over the long Labor Day weekend, the Jonas Brothers crooner is supposedly in the midst of a major relationship rift with the actress. To hear insiders tell it via some pretty detailed reporting that came down the pike on Sunday, the boy band singer and the famous actress have been spending more time apart in recent months amid marriage problems.

But judging by Sunday night’s Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, maybe things are not headed for divorce?! …Or something??

Related: Britney Spears Reveals New Back Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce!

We say that because pics from the concert very clearly show Joe wearing a gold band on his left ring finger. Like, if that’s not a sign that he’s actively in the marriage — especially during a troubled time when a flurry of reports is suggesting allegations to the contrary — then nothing is. Right?!

In the snaps, which were taking during the Jo Bros’ concert Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Joe is very clearly wearing his ring while performing the group’s medley of hits. If you don’t believe us, you can see the picture proof for yourself HERE.

So, that’s definitely a statement. It doesn’t mean the couple is in the clear, obviously. But considering multiple major reports were published on Sunday well before the concert kicked off, it certainly sends message of its own. Ya know?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on all this down in the comments (below), y’all!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]