Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Heading For Divorce?!

Brace yourselves, Perezcious readers. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for splitsville!

Yes, you read that right. And boy, do we wish we were joking! According to TMZ on Sunday, though, sources with direct knowledge claimed that the Jonas Brothers singer is on the brink of filing for divorce to end his marriage to the 27-year-old actress after four years. In fact, the insiders said his team already contacted and consulted with at least two divorce attorneys in the Los Angeles area recently. OMG!

As for what has gone wrong in their relationship? The sources alleged that Joe and Sophie have been having some “serious problems” for roughly six months. And for three months, the 34-year-old musician has been caring for their two children “pretty much all of the time.” The kids are currently with him while his band has been touring around the US.

Add fuel to the breakup fire? Joe has not been seen wearing his wedding ring in recent weeks, and the duo have even sold their mansion in Miami.

Wow. At this time, neither Joe nor Sophie have addressed the split rumors. But we will keep you posted if any developments happen in this shocking situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via WENN]