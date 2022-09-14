R. Kelly Found Guilty In Federal Child Pornography Case

It looks like R. Kelly has been found guilty for the second time this year.

The federal trial over his child pornography charges in Chicago finally came to a close on Wednesday after the jury reached a verdict. According to the Associated Press, the 55-year-old disgraced singer was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement. However, the jury acquitted him on a fourth pornography count and a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge that accused him of rigging his state child pornography trial in 2008. He was also found not guilty on all three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography as well as two further enticement charges. Meanwhile, his two co-defendants, Derrell McDavid and Milton Brown, were found not guilty on all charges.

This latest legal blow comes after a 30-year prison sentence he received in June when he was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in another case – but he’ll be facing some more time now. In Chicago, a conviction of only one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, while the receipt of child porn carries a mandatory minimum of five years. The judge can decide whether someone sentenced in a previous case will serve their new sentence simultaneously or after the first term is completely served. Additionally, federal inmates must serve at least 85 percent of their sentences. So we’ll see what happens next once the court determines R. Kelly’s sentencing for this latest verdict at a future date.

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube]