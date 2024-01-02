Leighton Meester Breaks Down Pros & Cons Of 'Inevitable' Change Motherhood Has Had On Her Career

Leighton Meester, like many famous mommas, knows becoming a mother has greatly affected her career. And now, she’s getting real about everything good and bad that has come with it!

In a candid new interview with her husband Adam Brody for Interview Magazine last month, the Gossip Girl star was asked how motherhood has affected her on-air presence and entertainment industry trajectory. She’s a momma to an 8-year-old daughter Arlo and a son, who is around 3 years old and whose name hasn’t been revealed yet. While at first she joked there must be a “nice canned answer” to share, she went on to give her hot take on the topic, expressing:

“It’s inevitable that it’s changed it, and we’ve had these conversations endlessly. I wouldn’t change anything and I’m proud of the mom I am.”

So sweet!

Related: All The Amazing Celebrity Babies Born In 2023!

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with its challenges. The Roommate lead went on:

“But I also feel like I’m open to a lot of self-doubt and worry, and to more extreme hyper-vigilance and neurosis. So all I can do is take it a day at a time. But when I’m with the kids, our kids, I feel like all I can do is be present. Then when I’m working, I miss them like crazy. It’s hard not to feel as a mom that you’re not doing enough and I think that’s always going to be reinforced by our society.”

Oof. We’re sure so, so many mothers — famous or not — feel this exact way! Despite this pressure, the 37-year-old actress continued:

“But I think that the sweet, canned answer is, it gave me a lot of compassion, and this whole other level of appreciation for other people and a sensitivity that I don’t think I ever had before. Particularly, when it comes to children. It’s not like a regular job. You work for 3 months, nonstop, day and night, and then not at all for the rest of the time. [Laughs] It’s preferable.”

It’s gotta be SUPER tough when she’s in the middle of the grind, but the Exmas star is right – when she’s not working on a new project, she’s got a lot of time to focus fully on her family, unlike many. So, that’s a nice payoff!

Back in August, the That’s My Boy alum also opened up about parenthood with People, telling the outlet having children was “emotional journey” that had her reflecting on her own childhood, noting:

“Having children, I want to give them all that we never had when we were growing up, but also to be candid and open about how grateful we should be for everything that we have.”

Sounds like having kids as truly changed her entire perspective on life — career and otherwise! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/FayesVision]