Emmanuel Acho Reveals Whether He Thinks Chris Harrison Should Ever Return To Hosting The Bachelor

Emmanuel Acho is preparing himself for the hosting opportunity of a lifetime — all while knowing there’s a possibility he could be on the hook for future gigs in the Bachelor franchise, as well!

The former NFL star is taking over as the (temporary?) fill-in host on season 25’s After The Final Rose special that is set to air on Monday, March 15. Of course, he’s replacing longtime host Chris Harrison, who has at least temporarily stepped away after a controversial interview in which he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s past racist actions.

Related: Michael Strahan Bashes Chris Harrison’s Second Public Apology On ‘GMA’

On Wednesday, right in the middle of prepping for his big Monday night opportunity, the 30-year-old bestselling author popped up for a virtual interview on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert. And while the host-to-be was clear to state that he didn’t think his 49-year-old counterpart ought to be “canceled” for his actions, there’s still some clear growth to be had for Harrison and the rest of the franchise.

Acho told Colbert:

“I don’t believe in cancel culture. I do believe in accountability. I think right now he is taking accountability for his actions. For every action there is an equal and opposite reacts and that can be a law of Newton or that can just be basic common sense. [Harrison] had an action and he is currently dealing with the reaction from that.”

Amen! But what about the question on everybody’s mind — whether Harrison will eventually return full-time to his role on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise? Acho wouldn’t go so far as to commit one way or another, interestingly. He laid out the predicament crystal clear for viewers, though, and gave insight into what producers might be thinking as they make this decision:

“Should he return to that role? You have to decide what’s in the best interests of Chris Harrison? What’s in the best interest of the show and the executive producers, but also, what’s in the best interest of the cast? They’re trying to commit to diversity, they had their first Black bachelor, what’s in the best interest of all three of those primary parties at play and make the decision that serves the most good.”

A big decision to make for such a hit show — made even bigger by the horrible racism controversy in which it’s found itself for much of this season. Not easy!

Related: Is Cancel Culture ‘Ruining’ America? And Is ‘The Bachelor’ To Blame For It??

BTW, you can watch Acho’s full Wednesday night turn on Colbert (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Obviously, Emmanuel has some interest in how Harrison’s future plays out. Considering he was tabbed as the temporary After the Final Rose replacement, it’d be safe to assume he’d probably be a candidate for the full-time job if the show dumps Chris, right?! We suppose only time will tell when it comes to that…

Sound OFF with your take on what you think should happen to Harrison, Acho, and the future of the franchise down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Daniel Tanner/WENN/The Late Show/YouTube]