Rachel Lindsay Is Back On Instagram Following Bachelor Nation Harassment

Rachel Lindsay is back on the ‘gram!

On Saturday, the former Bachelorette returned to Instagram with some inspirational words after deactivating her account a little over a week ago. Lindsay first posted a photo of a sunflower arrangement, pairing it with an encouraging quote that read:

“‘I want to be like a sunflower so that even on the darkest days I will stand tall and find the sunlight.’”

Related: Gigi Hadid Heads Back To The Runway Five Months After Giving Birth!

Many of her fellow Bachelor franchise stars took to the comments section to show their love and support for her comeback, including Lindsay’s Bachelor Happy Hour co-host Becca Kufrin. The Bachelorette alum wrote:

“You always do Rach! Love you and that beautiful, fiery spirit so incredibly much.”

Season 25 contestant and model Chelsea Vaughn added:

“So happy to have you back, hoping you are feeling refreshed and loved.”

Bachelor in Paradise alum Kristina Schulman also said:

“Keep flourishing love.”

Later, on her Instagram Story, the 35-year-old also shared a video and photo from her “first time hiking” in Los Angeles with the message “good vibes only.”

The social media return comes after former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman completely slammed the ABC reality series producers’ inability to address the current racism controversy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the 33-year-old explained why she thinks the creators “dropped the ball” on the situation, saying:

“I don’t know how you let somebody like Rachel Lindsay get bullied off her own social media account without stepping in and saying things earlier. I don’t know how you kind of hide behind all of that. [When] your cast and your contestants are the ones that are having to come together without you, where is the franchise in all of this?”

The Georgia native then added:

“You are seeing the cast and the contestants all come together on social media and support one another, but you are not seeing ABC, Bachelor, or Bachelorette support anybody. I think they’re scared. I think the franchise is scared.”

As you may know, Lindsay deleted her Instagram account weeks after her Extra interview with Chris Harrison, who defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist action. Unfortunately, the Ghosted: Love Gone Missing host faced a ton of online bullying for calling out the longtime host. According to the reality star’s Higher Learning podcast co-host Van Lathan, she decided to temporarily leave the platform after viewers were “spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say.” Earlier this week, the former attorney further opened up about the break from social media on the podcast, revealing she needed some reprieve from the “negativity.”

“I woke up, looked at my phone, one of the first things I saw [was] something negative and I said, ‘You know what? Not today. Not even this weekend,’ and currently still not now because I’m still disabled. It was the best decision that I could do for myself to detach from that negativity. I needed that. I feel so much better. I’m not 100 percent, but I feel lighter.”

For his part, Harrison publicly apologized on a Thursday episode of Good Morning America, asking his followers to stop “throwing hate” at Lindsay. While speaking with fellow Extra host Billy Bush, the media personality later said she accepted Harrison’s apology.

“I do accept the apology, Billy, and I think it’s important for me to say that because I haven’t really talked about, you know, Chris and the statement because I’m not trying to make this a Chris-versus-Rachel. But the fact that, once again, you know — this isn’t the first time he’s apologized to me — he apologized again on GMA today and I do accept that and I think it’s important for me to say that because we need to move forward.”

The Texas native continued:

“And for me, for us to move forward, I need to accept the apology, so we can all be better from this situation, which is what we want.”

It’s definitely been a tough couple of weeks for Rachel, so we’re glad to see her smile and positivity shining through in this latest post. Welcome back, girl!

[Image via Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]