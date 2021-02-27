Rachel Lindsay Has Deleted Her Instagram Account Due To 'Hate She's Getting From Bachelor Fans'

Rachel Lindsay is done with Instagram!

The former Bachelorette has officially deleted her IG account after receiving nearly endless harassment from fans of the Bachelor franchise after her role in the ongoing controversy surrounding current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and temporarily-deposed host Chris Harrison.

The news was first broken by the co-host of her podcast, Higher Learning, in a Friday announcement. Van Lathan shared a video to his own IG account on Friday afternoon and explained why Rachel was no longer on the social media network, and explained it all in a very matter-of-fact way.

He said (below):

“My co-host on Higher Learning, Rachel Lindsay, disabled her Instagram earlier today. She did it because that’s how much hate she’s getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say. Y’all have got to get a f**king life. Seriously. Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t read the room in these 2021 times. She’s not responsible for that. It’s not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn’t understand what the f— triggers people in today’s world. It’s not. You’re going after the wrong person. Rachel, we love you, we’re with you.”

Wow! Sounds very serious!

Here’s his full video (below):

Crazy!!!

As Van points out, all Rachel did was rightfully call out Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell for their s**tty behavior! And Lindsay is now the one who gets hell for it! How is that fair?!

It’s kind of interesting that Kirkconnell has thus far really faced no consequences for her role in the racism controversy that kicked off earlier this month. And as for Harrison, his own consequences have been self-imposed; it remains to be seen when (or if?!) he’ll ever return to the show after this leave of absence.

But Rachel is the one who has to take the brunt of this harassment from angry fans? And what are fans even angry about, anyways — that their favorite show’s TV host disgustingly defended the Confederacy and some stupid and ill-informed antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal? Is that the hill they are really willing to die on?!

In the words of Lathan himself at the very end of his message (above), f**k those people. Seriously!

