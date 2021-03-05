Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Accepts Chris Harrison's GMA Apology, Acknowledges 'We Need To Move Forward'

Rachel Lindsay is ready to move forward, for better or for worse.

The 35-year-old lawyer-turned-entertainment news correspondent opened up on Thursday afternoon, revealing her take on that morning’s very public apology from Bachelor host Chris Harrison on Good Morning America.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Harrison has been walking back comments he’d made in a February 9 interview with Lindsay. It was during that chat that he contentiously defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s past racist actions, drawing the ire of Lindsay and a large segment of the show’s viewers.

Now, in speaking to Extra host Billy Bush on Thursday afternoon, it’s clear the Dallas native is ready to move forward and start finding solutions regarding the Bachelor‘s major issues with race. Speaking about Harrison’s interview with GMA host Michael Strahan, Lindsay said as much (below):

“I do accept that and I think it’s important for me to say that because we need to move forward. And for me, for us to move forward, I need to accept the apology, so we can all be better from this situation, which is what we want.”

She went on from there, too, adding:

“In 2020, it was all about people realizing things that they hadn’t before. It was a level of awareness that was created that people hadn’t necessarily recognized. And out of that also came conversations that we should be having whether they’re tough, uncomfortable, whatever it may be. Isn’t that what this should be as well? It’s bigger than just The Bachelor, it’s bigger than just a reality TV show. There are a lot of issues that have come up because of this interview, and I think it’s important that we continue the conversation, we continue to move forward. And I think that’s the best thing that we can hope for out of all of this.”

Well said!

It still remains to be seen exactly what long-term changes The Bachelor will make — even though producers have explicitly said they are investigating how best to progress moving forward. And it’ll be significant to officially know soon whether Harrison will return to the show or not, though we know he wants to come back. But it’s a start, right? Here’s hoping they continue to make progress toward equality from here…

You can watch Rachel discuss the apology and the entire controversy in this clip (below):

