Rapper Baby CEO Dead At 20

Rest in peace…

Rapper Baby CEO (who had begun to rebrand as Big CEO) has reportedly died at just 20 years old, according to The Sun. Social media was abuzz with tributes to the young musician following hip-hop news outlet My Mixtapez’s announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

While it is still unclear exactly what happened, it appears the artist’s brother has taken over his account to share some information. Reposting a FOX13 Memphis article about a man killed in an overnight shooting, it’s insinuated that the victim was CEO, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Rest Up Lil Bra. ???? https://t.co/gyfk4DuXqG — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

Baby CEO, who was born Jonathon Brown, rocketed to fame as a 14-year-old after a “disturbing video” made waves online depicting the child surrounded by weapons and spewing explicit lyrics about drugs, gangs, and aspirations of fame.

At the time, J.R. Futrell, a youth mentor at Young Men University in Memphis, told an NBC reporter of the visuals:

“It’s a product of reap and sow, and we’ve sown things into our children’s lives. They live in a world that they did not choose and here we are with the results.”

Sadly, CEO’s death comes almost exactly three years since fellow hip-hop star Fredo Santana’s unexpected demise in 2018. With a history of addiction, Fredo was just 27 when he suffered a fatal seizure. CEO was known as Santana’s protégé so the closeness of their passing is devastating to many fans, including “Creative Entrepreneur” Luka Sabbat, who shared:

Both gone too soon.

RIP Fredo

RIP Baby Ceo ???? pic.twitter.com/BtJygSzt7F — luka fallback sabbat (@whoisluka) January 20, 2021

Following an arrest for a probation violation in 2015, the young musician avoided headlines until now. According to social media posts (below), the 20-year-old had just become a father.

You Just Had A Baby Lil Brother????????I Promise We Got Yo Son For Life https://t.co/92PpMBZ16F — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

Thinking of Baby CEO’s friends, family, and fans as they mourn his passing. He was so young…

[Image via Big CEO/YouTube]