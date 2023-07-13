Raquel Leviss Still Negotiating VPR Future With Bravo -- But This One Thing Is Stopping The Deal?!

The Vanderpump Rules crew may be busy filming for the stars’ forthcoming 11th season on Bravo, but there is one major piece missing: Raquel Leviss.

Of course, she has been at the center of the controversy for months now after it was revealed early this spring that she had a long, salacious affair with cast mate Tom Sandoval behind his now-former girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back. That news blew up, and then Raquel’s world pretty much blew up! The drama, and the discourse, and the fallout were all nearly too much to handle for weeks on end.

Since that situation was revealed to the world early this year, Raquel has done her best to try to lay low. She even went to work on herself in private, including a long stay at a mental health treatment facility that was meant to get her back on track after the shocking situation. And now, it seems like she’s not quite ready to return to VPR…

According to TMZ, sources “with direct knowledge of the negotiations” are reporting that Raquel’s reps are currently “talking” to Bravo about the terms it would take to get her to film for season 11. However, as that outlet noted in a Wednesday afternoon report, no deal has yet been struck, and Leviss is not yet signed on to appear.

That news org straight up says that any prior reports coming out about Raquel inking a deal to film new VPR scenes are “not accurate.” Instead, she is still very much in negotiations with Andy Cohen‘s production crew over at Bravo.

Now, it sounds like there is one specific thing holding back a deal: Raquel’s mental health. The outlet reported in their Wednesday afternoon reveal that Leviss’ mental well-being “remains paramount in any possible return” to filming future episodes of the hit Bravo show. Like we noted up top, since Leviss just went through an extended stay at a mental health treatment facility, it would seem as though that demand would make sense.

So, her status on VPR sounds like it’s very much still “TBD.” In the meantime, the rest of the cast has been busy filming away for the upcoming next season just like always. Well, OK, not just like always; it sounds like there has already been some major drama between Tom and cast mate Scheana Shay during early filming cuts!!

Clearly, it would seem like the VPR world really needs Raquel’s side of the storyline, tho, right?

They’ve got Tom — and they’ve got Ariana, who is thriving. But to have Leviss around, too, would cement a great forthcoming season of reality television. Just saying!!

